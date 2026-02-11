JUST IN: Tinubu appoints diplomat as NAHCON boss

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Ambassador Ismail Yusuf as the chairman of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON), as the administration moves to stabilise the agency following a leadership change.

Yusuf, a career ambassador, was appointed barely 24 hours after the former chairman of the Commission, Prof. Usman Saleh, resigned over allegations bordering on financial misappropriation, which prompted the NAHCON board members to pass a vote of no confidence on the former chairman.

As gathered, the appointment was made to prevent any leadership vacuum in the Commission as the country prepares to conclude registration of intending pilgrims for the 2026 Hajj exercise in Saudi.

The appointment was disclosed by the president’s spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, on Wednesday through a statement made available to newsmen.

According to the statement, “The appointment is subject to the Senate’s approval in accordance with the provisions of section 3(2) of the NAHCON Act, 2006.

“Tinubu sent a letter today to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, requesting the expeditious confirmation of Ambassador Yusuf to replace Professor Abdullahi Usman, who resigned this week, after about 14 months in the post.

“Ambassador Yusuf is a seasoned Nigerian career diplomat who served as the Nigerian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Türkiye from 2021 to 2024”.

It was learnt that Saleh was ordered by the President to resign after investigations revealed that he breached the laws governing NAHCON.

However, the former NAHCON boss dismissed the allegations that the President ordered his resignation, citing personal reasons.

He stressed that the move was reached after deep reflection, prayerful consideration and consultations with his family.

Saleh said: “I wish to state unequivocally that this decision is taken entirely for personal reasons,” he said, emphasising that the resignation was made in good conscience and with full respect for the responsibilities of public service.

According to him, the resignation was carried out in line with Section 3(6) of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2006, and has been formally communicated in writing to President Bola Tinubu.

Saleh expressed profound gratitude to President Tinubu for the confidence and opportunity to serve the nation and the Muslim ummah, describing his appointment as an honour he would always cherish.

He also appreciated Vice President Kashim Shettima for his guidance, encouragement and consistent support throughout his tenure.

The former NAHCON boss extended appreciation to members of the Commission’s board, management and staff for their dedication, professionalism and commitment to duty.

He also acknowledged the contributions of State Pilgrims Welfare Agencies, tour operators, aviation and service providers, as well as Nigerian partners in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, noting that their collaboration strengthened Nigeria’s Hajj operations.

He was emphatic that his resignation was not due to any dissatisfaction with the Commission, the Federal Government or the mandate of NAHCON.

“Once again, I emphasize that this resignation is driven purely by personal considerations and reflects no dissatisfaction with the Commission, the government, or the noble mandate we have collectively pursued,” he stated.