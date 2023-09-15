JUST IN: Tinubu appoints Cardoso as new CBN Gov, four other deputies

President Bola Tinubu has appointed a former chairman of Citi Bank, Olayemi Cardoso, as new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and forur others as deputies, to pilot the country’s economy towards addressing concerns of Nigerians.

The four deputies nominated by the president to work with Cardoso were: Emem Usoro, Sani Dattijo, Philip Ikeazor and Dr. Bala Bello, and they were expected to serve for a period of five years at the first instance which would be determined by the National Assembly”s confirmation.

After their confirmation, Cardoso and the four deputies would be expected to successfully implement critical reforms that would enhance Nigerians confidence in the economy through the CBN.

The new team would also be expected to introduce strategic policies that would encourage international partners the desire to stay and invest in any part of the country.

Aside from that, they would drive the restructuring of the Nigerian economy toward sustainable growth and prosperity for all irrespective of their status.

Appointment of Cardoso and the four deputies were disclosed on Friday through a statement released by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale,

