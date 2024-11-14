JUST IN: Tinubu appoints Bwala as S.A public communication

President Bola Tinubu has appointed former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar’s former aide, Daniel Bwala, as Special Adviser on Public communications and media.

Tinubu appointed Bwala, a lawyer and prominent public affairs analyst, alongside other individuals, to lead strategic agencies and commissions under his administration.

Other appointees were Olawale Olopade as the Director-General of the National Sports Commission, Dr. Abisoye Fagade will resume as Director-General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, and Dr. Adebowale Adedokun as the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Procurement.

The appointments were made public through a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Tinubu, meanwhile, urged the newly appointed officials, especially Bwala, in his role as Special Adviser, to fulfill their duties with dedication and excellence.

As Bwala assumes this influential position, he is set to play a key role in shaping the administration’s communication landscape.

Bwala’s appointment places him at the forefront of the government’s media and communication strategy, where he is expected to handle public communications on behalf of the presidency, ensuring effective messaging and engagement with the Nigerian public.

Known for his expertise in public affairs, Bwala has established himself as a respected voice in media commentary on national issues.

Olopade, who will lead National Sports Commission, is an experienced sports administrator after serving as Commissioner for Youth and Sports in Ogun State and chaired the local organizing committee for the 2024 National Sports Festival.

For Fagade, who leads the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism, was said to have been picked by the president after considering his marketing communications.

Aside from that, he is the founder of Sodium Brand Solutions and is expected to bring innovation to Nigeria’s hospitality and tourism sectors.

The Bureau of Public Procurement’s new boss, Adedokun, had previously served as Director of Research/Training and Strategic Planning at the bureau, bringing experience and insight into public procurement.