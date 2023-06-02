JUST IN: Tinubu appoints Akume as SGF, other team members

President Bola Tinubu has confirmed the story published by The Guild on his appointment of Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as Chief of Staff.

Aside from that, the president also approved the appointment of Benue State former Governor, and immediate past Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The appointments were confirmed through a statement released on Friday by Director, Information for the Villa, Abiodun Oladunjoye, and made available to newsmen.

In the statement, Tinubu picked a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Ibrahim Hadejia, as his Deputy Chief of Staff.

According to the statement, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Friday in Abuja announced the appointment of Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff, and Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, a former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, as Deputy Chief of Staff.

“In a meeting with Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), the President also named former Governor of Benue State and immediate past Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF)”.

The announcement came hours after The Guild published that the president had picked Gbajabiamila as his preferred candidate to serve as his Chief of Staff after evaluating all former governors, lawmakers and party executives jostling to occupy the seat.

