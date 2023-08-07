JUST IN: Tinubu, Akpabio meet over Keyamo, other ministerial nominees

Minutes after suspending ministerial screening of Festus Keyamo, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has been reported to have met with President Bola Tinubu, over issues raised by his colleagues on the 48 ministers nominated to serve as cabinet members under the administration.

Akpabio was spotted at the Villa at 02:55pm with Senate Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, rushing to have a meeting with the President on development within the National Assembly.

About an hour after on Monday, both lawmakers were seen leaving the villa without briefing newsmen on what transpired during their visit to the president.

Though the agenda of the Senate President at the Villa was not yet known as of press time, it might not be unconnected to an altercation on the floor of the Senate earlier.

Earlier, Akpabio had suspended screening of Keyamo after a mild drama ensued over the nominee’s corruption allegations leveled against the National Assembly during the former President, Muhammadu Buhari, administration.

Aside from that, the lawmakers’ grievances against Keyamo’s nomination were that he had earlier allegedly disrespected the 9th National Assembly under the immediate past administration.

As gathered, the disagreement among the lawmakers of the Red Chamber started when Abia Central Senatorial District representative, Darlington Nwokocha, moved a motion for the suspension of the ministerial screening of Keyamo, who was expected to represent Delta State in Tinubu’s cabinet.

Nwokocha’s motion was seconded by his colleague from Abia-South Senatorial District, Enyinnaya Abaribe, who also indicated that the Keyamo, who is a legal practitioner and former minister of Labour, should not be screened.

Abaribe’s stance further angered members of the red chamber especially from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who stood in defence and continuation of Keyamo’s ministerial screening.

Realising the challenges on the floor, Akpabio thereafter subjected the motion to a voice vote but the lawmakers were divided on the matter, forcing the senate President to suspend the screening and ordered that they go into a closed-session.

