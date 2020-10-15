JUST IN: Thugs attack EndSARS protesters, passersby in Lagos

The ongoing demonstration against brutality and extra-judicial killings by officers of the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a formation of the Nigerian Police, in Lagos State has been halted after hoodlums attacks the protesters.

As gathered, the thugs stormed the scene of the protest at about 10 am, attack and dispersed the demonstrators from continuing their peaceful protest that had lasted for nine days.

The thugs, The Guild learnt, first attacked the protesters that had mounted road block at Alausa Secretariat end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Thursday with cutlasses and other weapon and dispersed the protesters from the scene.

It was learnt that after dispersing protesters, the thugs, who had attacked the protesters yesterday, removed the barricades placed on the road to prevent free flow of traffic in the state.

After a successful operation, the hoodlums, who were said to have been convened to the scene in yellow buses, stormed the office of the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and attacked the protesters that had laid siege at the entrance.

An eyewitness narrated alleged that the officers of the Nigerian Police at the scene shielded the hoodlums during the attack on the demonstrators.

He added that the hoodlums, after their arrival, shot in the air and forced the protesters to leave the scene to avoid been hit by gunshot.

Another protester alleged that few minutes before the melee, the police officers, who were present at the government house left the scene and converged several meters from the protesters.

MORE DETAILS LATER