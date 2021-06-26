JUST IN: Three governorship aspirants step down during Anambra PDP primary polls

Ahead of the Anambra State gubernatorial election, no fewer than three of the 16 aspirants jostling to become the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the poll have stepped down from the race.

The three aspirants that shelved their ambition to become the party’s flagbearer include a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Emeka Etiaba, and a former member of the House of Representatives, Tony Nwoye.

As gathered, the three aspirants stepped down from the gubernatorial primaries hours before commencement of the exercise that was been held at the Dora Akunyili center in Akwa on Saturday.

The exercise was approved by the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) in spite of the court cases against it basically to avoid been disqualified by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after fixing November 6th, 2021 for the polls.

Confirming the development, the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shuaibu, who promised to provide the name of third aspirant, said that they have notified the five-man committee setup by the party of their decision and that their names have been removed from lists of aspirants.

Shuaibu, who serve as secretary of the five-man governorship primary election committee chaired by Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, in an interview with newsmen at the venue, assured members of the party particularly the delegates that the exercise would be free and fair.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

