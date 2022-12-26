JUST IN: Three funseekers drown in Lagos beach

No fewer than three fun seekers have been reported drowned while relaxing at a private beach around Abraham Adesanya axis of Ajah, Eti-Osa Local Government, Lagos State.
As gathered, the tragedy occurred at Baracuda beach, and officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), were said to have commenced search and rescue operations for the drown three persons.
It was learnt that the tragedy occurred on Monday when the fun seekers visited the beach as part of the activities to celebrate the yuletide season in the state.
Eyewitnesses at the beach narrated that two of the drowned persons were trying to rescue the third person when they also went missing in the water.
The Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the tragedy through a statement made available to newsmen on efforts made by the agency to rescue the victims.
