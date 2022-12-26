JUST IN: Three funseekers drown in Lagos beach

No fewer than three fun seekers have been reported drowned while relaxing at a private beach around Abraham Adesanya axis of Ajah, Eti-Osa Local Government, Lagos State.

As gathered, the tragedy occurred at Baracuda beach, and officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), were said to have commenced search and rescue operations for the drown three persons.

It was learnt that the tragedy occurred on Monday when the fun seekers visited the beach as part of the activities to celebrate the yuletide season in the state.

Eyewitnesses at the beach narrated that two of the drowned persons were trying to rescue the third person when they also went missing in the water.

The Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the tragedy through a statement made available to newsmen on efforts made by the agency to rescue the victims.

According to the statement, on arrival at the scene of the incident, it was observed that two persons at the beach drowned inside the ocean at the aforementioned location.

“Further investigation gathered revealed that two adult males were trying to rescue an adult male from drowning before the high tide of the ocean drowned the two adult males.

“In addition, the lifeguard at the beach reported that the victims swam beyond the red line which wasn’t safe for them to engage in the rescue. However, the agency’s LRT and Paramedics are on ground. And search and rescue operation is still ongoing”.

