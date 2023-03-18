Report on Interest
JUST IN: Three die inside Katsina Gov’s convoy during auto crash

By Abubakar Zaharadden Kano.

By The Guild

 

 

 

No fewer than three persons were reported to have died during an auto crash that involving the convoy of Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, in the state.

Among the three persons that doed, eyewitnesses claimed that the deceased were two policemen and a civilian, who were inside the governor’s convoy for the trip.

It was gathered that the accident happened while the governor was on his way to his hometown, Masari, in Kafur Local Government.

On Saturday, The Guild learnt that he left Katsina metropolis so as to be able cast his vote during the governorship and state assembly elections in the state.

Details soon…

 

