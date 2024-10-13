JUST IN: Three die during multiple auto crashes in Lagos

No fewer than three persons have been confirmed dead during a multiple auto crashes that occurred along Oshodi-Apapa expressway way in Lagos State.

As gathered, the accident occurred after a tanker landen with diesel experienced brake failure, leading to a devastating multi-vehicle collision along the road.

The accident that claimed lives of three persons occurred on Sunday at about 6pm when the tanker, which was on speed experienced brake failure at Second Rainbow, inward Mile 2 along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway.

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, confirmed the accident to newsmen.

According to his statement, “tragedy struck at approximately 6:00 pm today at Second Rainbow, inward Mile 2 along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway when a fully loaded tanker carrying black oil experienced brake failure, leading to a devastating multi-vehicle collision.

“The runaway tanker collided with two Volkswagen Commercial buses and a Honda car KTU 223 GH, resulting in the tragic loss of three lives.

“The victims, all passengers in one of the Volkswagen buses, succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

“In response to the emergency, Officers from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) who swiftly arrived and took control of the situation handed over two of the deceased to security personnel from the Festac Police Station, who provided a secure perimeter for emergency operations. One of the victims’ families was present and took custody of their loved one.

“Other emergency responders at the scene of the accident include Lagos State Fire Services and LASMBUS”.