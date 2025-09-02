JUST IN: Three die during cult clashes in Lagos

The Lagos Police Command has arrested no fewer than 23 suspected cult members following the clash that resulted in the death of three members in the Lekki Phase 1 axis of the state.

They were said to have been picked by the law enforcement officers following the clash that occurred on Wole Olateju Street between different cult groups within the communities.

The arrested suspects were: Frank okpara ‘m’ aged 27, Friday Ebuka ‘m’ aged 27, Babatunde Mufutau ‘m’ aged 24, Suleiman Muri ‘m’ aged 25, Olamide Malik ‘m’ aged 24, Nwaka Lucky ‘m’ aged 34, Raphael Ashim ‘m’ aged 30, Wasiu Kareem ‘m’ aged 33, Sadiq olabisi ‘m’ aged 40, Ibrahim Abdul ‘m’ aged 22, Ibrahim Aminu “m” aged 37, Nasiru Musa ‘m’ aged 27, Friday Nwafor ‘m’ aged 51, Ahmed Fatai ‘m’ aged 26, Aro Abiola A.K.A Zino aged 25, Tijani Shehu A.K.A Abana ‘m’ aged 26, Gift Igedi ‘m’ aged 31, Ugochukwu Chike ‘m’ aged 30, Ridwan Alex ‘m’ aged 37, Happiness Otigbo ‘m’ aged 27, Abiodun Adegun ‘m’ aged 37, Adedayo Adeoti ‘m’ aged 27, Afeez Ahmed ‘m’ aged 31

To avert further clashes, the Police has deployed a special intervention unit, the Eko Strike Force, to address all forms of crime issues in the Lekki area and its environs.

According to the police, they would complement the ongoing efforts of the Anti-Cultism Team and other Tactical teams under the Elemoro Area Command that were immediately deployed to identify and apprehend members of the cult groups in Lekki Phase 1.

Confirming the development, Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, who personally mobilized personnel to the scene, disclosed on Tuesday that arms and weapons used during the clashes have been recovered from the suspects after arrest.

According to him, one AK-47 rifle, one magazine, 14 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, one military camouflage cap, two cutlasses, raps of Indian hemp, one charm, and three Indian hemp crushers were seized from the suspects on Sunday after leading a joint police team to attend the situation.

In a statement made available by the Command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos Police boss stressed that normalcy has been fully restored after the incident, saying residents can go about their lawful activities without fear or apprehension.

“The Lagos State Police Command wishes to categorically state that crime in Lekki is not alarming. The ongoing investigation aimed at arresting other members of the cult group is being conducted with utmost diligence, and the outcome will be made public in due course. All suspects found in possession of dangerous weapons and linked to this heinous crime will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

“The Command remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting lives and property across the state. Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or contact our emergency lines for prompt response.

“The Lagos State Police Command calls on residents to cooperate fully with the intervention team to ensure the success of the operations and maintain safety and security for all”.