JUST IN: Three die during bomb explosion in Kogi

No fewer than three persons have been reported dead and scores of others sustained injuries during an explosion that occurred at Palace of the Okene paramount ruler, the Oyinoyi, in Kogi State.

As gathered, the incident occurred hours before arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari, who was expected to commission the Oyinoyi’s new palace and other projects completed by the State Governor, Yahya Bello, since assuming office.

It was learnt that the explosion occurred on Thursday at about 10 am, disrupting activities across Okenne axis of the North-Central state.

Sources said that police operatives attached to the Anti-Bomb Unit of Kogi Command were at the scene of the incident, to detect reason for the explosion and other details.

