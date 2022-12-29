Report on Interest
under logo

Kogi Gov, suspends traditional ruler link to policemen,…

The Guild

How Police rescue abducted Dutch gas director in Imo

The Guild

Buhari, Sanwo-Olu discuss Coronavirus preventive measures

The Guild
MetroNews

JUST IN: Three die during bomb explosion in Kogi

By News Desk

By The Guild

No fewer than three persons have been reported dead and scores of others sustained injuries during an explosion that occurred at Palace of the Okene paramount ruler, the Oyinoyi, in Kogi State.

As gathered, the incident occurred hours before arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari, who was expected to commission the Oyinoyi’s new palace and other projects completed by the State Governor, Yahya Bello, since assuming office.

It was learnt that the explosion occurred on Thursday at about 10 am, disrupting activities across Okenne axis of the North-Central state.

Sources said that police operatives attached to the Anti-Bomb Unit of Kogi Command were at the scene of the incident, to detect reason for the explosion and other details.

MORE DETAILS SOON

The Guild 8061 posts 12 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

%d bloggers like this: