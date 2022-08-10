JUST IN: Terrorists release seven more abducted Kaduna train victims

No fewer than seven additional passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers were reported to have regained freedom after their abductors released them to reunite with their families.

The release of the abducted seven passengers has increased the number of victims that have regained freedom from the terrorist after the attack to 44.

As gathered, six of the seven passengers that were allowed to leave the bush where they were been held include six members of a family comprising a couple and their four, that were traveling to Kaduna.

The abducted passengers regain freedom on Wednesday barely five months after they were kidnapped by the gunmen during an attack on their train, killing some of the passengers.

The father of the four kids, Abubakar, is the son of a former Military Administrator of Kano and Benue States, Major General Chris Garba, and also a staff of the National Assembly Commission.

Other members of the family that regained their freedom were his wife Maryama Bobbo and their eldest son, Ibrahim Garba who is 10 years old, Fatima Abubakar Garba, 7 years, Imran Garba, 5 years old and youngest Zainab Garba who is only one, and half years.

Also released by the terrorists was a 60-year-old woman, Aisha Hassan, who was said to have been freed due to an ailment that had continued to affect her health after the abduction.

READ ALSO:

With the release, no fewer than 35 passengers were said to be held by the terrorists and awaiting Federal Government intervention, to secure their release from the gunmen.

A Kaduna-based publisher, Tukur Mamur, who negotiated the release of some of the passengers, said the children and their parents were released after the intervention of an Islamic scholar, Ahmad Gumi.

“Disturbed by the gory videos images of four teenage children belonging to the same family he saw in the last video released by the attackers of the AK9 Train, Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Gumi for the first since the abduction of the innocent passengers of that train over 4 months ago has reached out to the abductors through his Media Consultant, sent Allah’s messages to them and consistently pleaded with them to consider the release of the poor children and their innocent parents.

“It was learnt that the health condition of two of the teenage children has deteriorated since the flogging incident that affected their helpless father. A total of additional 7 hostages were therefore released on Wednesday.”

“The husband of the four kids is a staff of the National Assembly Commission. There was no intervention from the Commission or NASS on his behalf since the travails began.

“This is to confirm to the world that due to Sheikh Gumi’s efforts and with the support of a serving Senator from the North, (a God-fearing personality that doesn’t have any relationship with the hostages) who chose to remain anonymous that all the family of six have regained their freedom on Wednesday morning. Also released is a 60-year-old woman, Hajia Aisha Hassan who was said to have been released due to life-threatening health challenges that deteriorated recently.”

The recent release came about one week after five other victims that were abducted on the Kaduna-bound train were freed by the terrorists.

It would be recalled that the gunmen had on March 28 blown up the rail track, killing some and abducting scores of passengers, a situation that called for serious concern about the safety of the nation’s trains.

The victims freed are Professor Mustapha Umar Imam, who is a medical doctor at Usman Dan Fodio University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, Akibu Lawal, Abubakar Ahmed Rufai Mukthar Shu’aibu, and Sidi Aminu Sharif.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

