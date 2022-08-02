JUST IN: Terrorists release five more abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers

No fewer than five additional abducted passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train have been freed by terrorists, increasing the number of passengers released by the terrorists to 37.

The five abducted passengers released barely four months after the attack by the terrorists were Prof. Mustapha Imam, who is medical director at Usman Dan Fodio University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, Akibu Lawal, Abubakar Ahmed, Rufai Shu’aibu and Sidi Sharif.

Release of the five abducted passengers were released barely four months after they were kidnapped during the trip from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja to Kaduna state.

A member of the negotiating team, Tukur Mamu, who confirmed the development, stated that the abductees were released on Tuesday by the gunmen in the state.

Mamu, who noted that about 35 passengers were still in the captivity of the terrorists awaiting to be released, stated he has backed out due to threats to his life, personal integrity, and lack of support from the Federal Government.

It would be recalled that the gunmen had on March 28 blown up the rail track, killing some and abducting scores of passengers, a situation that called for serious concern about the safety of the nation’s trains.

The release came days after three other victims of the abducted Kaduna-bound train were freed by the terrorists and reunited with their families in the state.

The victims, who consist of two males and a female, secured their freedom around 11 am on July 25, bringing succour to their respective families.

