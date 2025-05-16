JUST IN: Tension in Ondo after residents reject Police division setup

Tension is brewing between residents of Ifon, a community in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State over the creation of a new police division in Ikaro town and inclusion of villages and farm settlements traditionally under the jurisdiction of the Olufon of Ifon.

The criticism started after the residents were inform that the new police division would not be limited to the jurisdiction that was earlier approved for the law enforcement facility.

They claimed that the inclusion of areas such as Elegbeka, Omi Afa, Ago Corner, Orin Ohin, Olufa, Osomaalo, Iju-Agbonrin, and others under the newly established Ikaro Police Division could trigger communal clashes between the two neighbouring communities.

In a letter addressed to the Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Wilfred Afolabi, and copied to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the security adviser to the governor, Chairman of Ose LGA, AIG Zone 17 Akure, and the Director of the DSS, the Ifon leaders voiced their displeasure over the decision made by the Ondo police Command.

The letter was signed by prominent traditional chiefs including Chief Samuel Bamidele (Adeule of Ifon), Chief Olu Aiside (Elerewe of Ifon), Chief Ajayi Akinbode (Oturu of Ifon), Chief Olorunyomi Olaye (Asosanyin of Ifon), Chief Aanuoluwapo Amudeli (Apasewa of Ifon and Baale of Omi Alafa), and the Baale of Elegbeka-Ifon.

The leaders stated that the creation of the Ikaro division, carved out of the Ifon Divisional Police Headquarters, could be seen as an affront to the authority of the Olufon and may incite unrest.

“While we appreciate the need for improved security, the inclusion of our villages and settlements under the jurisdiction of Ikaro poses a threat to peace. These areas are historically and traditionally under the authority of the Olufon of Ifon, who appoints their Baales,” they said.

They noted that though Ikaro and Elegbeka are in the same political ward (Ward 8), this arrangement was purely for electoral purposes due to Ikaro’s inability to meet INEC’s requirements for a separate ward. Of the 15 polling units in the ward, Ikaro reportedly has only five, while the remaining 10 are in villages under Ifon.

“For political convenience, our communities were grouped together, but traditionally and administratively, these villages have no ties with Ikaro. Their leaders were appointed by the Olufon and remain loyal to him,” the chiefs insisted.

They also raised concerns about previous attempts by Ikaro to lay claims to these communities, including instituting legal actions to that effect.

“Creating a divisional headquarters in Ikaro might embolden such moves and further exacerbate tensions. The police authorities must not inadvertently fuel communal strife,” the letter warned.

The leaders further cited recurring land encroachment by Ikaro indigenes, which they claim has increased since the assassination of the former Olufon in November 2020 by armed bandits.

They called for the immediate creation of a police outpost in Elegbeka and an Area Command in Ifon, which is also the local government headquarters.

“We are not against a police division in Ikaro but firmly oppose the inclusion of our villages. Civil and criminal matters affecting our people must continue to be handled at the Ifon Division,” they said.

Meanwhile, the Publicity Secretary of the Ifon Community Development Association (ICDA), Olaniyi Eni-Olotu, has called on Governor Aiyedatiwa to begin the process of installing a new Olufon of Ifon.

Speaking to journalists, Eni-Olotu attributed the rising insecurity in the town to the leadership vacuum created by the death of the monarch.

“It is time to allow the kingmakers commence the process of selecting a new Olufon. The absence of a traditional ruler has contributed to instability and must be urgently addressed,” he said.

With mounting pressure from the community, stakeholders are now looking to the state government and police authorities for a peaceful resolution to the dispute.