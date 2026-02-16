JUST IN: Drama as anti-El-Rufai, supporters protest outside EFCC office

Tension mounted outside the EFCC headquarters in Abuja on Monday as supporters of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai and opposing demonstrators staged protests during his appearance at the anti-graft agency over alleged corruption linked to his time in office.

The standoff involved pro-El-Rufai supporters carrying placards reading “El-Rufai is a citizen, not a subject” and “We stand with El-Rufai. We stand for law,” while a separate group opposed him, displaying banners stating “El-Rufai cannot hide behind politics, let the law catch up” and “Answer the charge, El-Rufai.”

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain arrived the anti-graft office on Monday morning following assurances from his legal counsel that he would appear after returning from abroad, where he had travelled for medical treatment and rest.

The EFCC had delivered the invitation to his residence while he was outside the country, making it impossible for him to respond at the time.

His presence at the commission triggered a tense atmosphere at the facility’s entrance, where security operatives limited access for members of his entourage as supporters assembled nearby, chanting slogans and displaying placards expressing solidarity with the former governor.

A video circulating online showed supporters alleging that security personnel dispersed them with teargas while allowing the opposing group to remain nearby, further intensifying the standoff between the two sides.

While the protest is ongoing, the EFCC has yet to provide details on the outcome of El-Rufai’s invitation, and it remains unclear whether any further actions will be taken.

MORE DETAILS LATER…