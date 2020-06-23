Just In: Tennis player, Djokovic, wife test positive to COVID-19

Tennis world number one, Novak Djokovic, and his wife, Jelena, have tested positive to coronavirus after participating Adria Tour exhibition tournament in the Balkan region.

Djokovic and his wife status were confirmed on Tuesday after returning from Belgrade, Croatia where the final of the tournament was cancelled following Grigor Dimitrov’s positive test.

Other players that have tested positive to the virus after playing at the tournament in the Balkan region were Borna Coric of Bulgaria and Viktor Troicki.

Djokovic, in the statement,said: “I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone’s health situation and that everyone will be fine.”

“The moment we arrived in Belgrade we went to be tested. My result is positive, just as Jelena’s, while the results of our children are negative.

“Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions. Our tournament meant to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region.

“We organized the tournament at the moment when the virus has weakened, believing that the conditions for hosting the Tour had been met. Unfortunately, this virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to cope and live with,” he added