JUST IN: Teenager removes sister’s eyes for money ritual in Bauchi

Residents of Bauchi State are currently in shock after a teenage boy, Auwal Dahiru, allegedly plucked out the eyes of his 7-year-old younger sister, Rukayya Muhammad, in a desperate attempt to get rich through money rituals.

The gruesome act, described by authorities as one of the most disturbing in recent years, has drawn widespread outrage and renewed calls for stricter action against ritual-related crimes in the state.

As gathered, the suspect, Dahiru, attacked the younger sistet after luring her to a bush a few meters away from their home where he perpetrated the act.

The 17-year-old was reportedly motivated by the belief that using human eyes would bring him instant wealth and fortunes that would change his life for good.

The incident occurred in Soro, Ganjuwa Local Government Area of Bauchi State, according to the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Ahmed Wakil, who confirmed the arrest of Dahiru and five other suspects linked to the ritual plot.

Also, the police said the father of the victim, Muhammad Adamu, had lodged a formal complaint on October 17, 2025, leading to a swift response from the Divisional Police Officer of Soro Division, CSP Aliyu Mohammad Goni, and his team of detectives.

“The girl was rescued and rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital for urgent treatment. Unfortunately, doctors confirmed that she has permanently lost her sight.”

Following the development, the police apprehended other residents of the house including Mohammed Rabiu (19), Saleh Ibrahim (20), Nasiru Muhammad, Hassan Garba, and a 43-year-old man, Garba Dahiru, all residents of Soro town.

According to the Police, preliminary findings indicated that the group had conspired to carry out the attack as part of a ritual scheme.

During interrogation, the suspects allegedly confessed to the crime, and the command has since launched efforts to uncover other members of the syndicate and their possible sponsors.

Condemning the attack, Commissioner of Police, CP Sani Aliyu, described the act as “barbaric and heart-wrenching,” assuring that the culprits would face the full weight of the law.

“The command will ensure that no one involved in this heinous crime escapes justice,” the CP vowed. “We are deeply committed to protecting the vulnerable, especially children, from ritual and other violent crimes.”

He further urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, stressing that community cooperation is key to eliminating ritual practices that continue to threaten lives in the state.