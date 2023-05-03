JUST IN: Teenager kills eight schoolchildren, security guard in Serbia

No fewer than nine persons including eight schoolchildren were reported dead and seven others hospitalised after sustaining gunshot wounds when a 14years old boy opened fire at his colleagues in Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School in Vračar, Belgrade, the Serbian capital.

The ninth deceased victim was the school security guard who was killed by the teenager while trying to prevent him from shooting at children in the school.

Among the injured victims were six children and one teacher who medical experts at a public hospital were battling to save their lives on Wednesday after the attacks.

The Serbian Ministry of Internal Affairs, who confirmed the attacks and casualties figure, disclosed that the suspect has been arrested by the police.

In a statement on its official social media handle, the government explained that the attack occurred at 8.40 a.m when the schoolchildren were settling down for the days learning.

“All available police patrols were dispatched to the scene, where they immediately went onto the school grounds and apprehended a minor, a seventh-grader who is suspected to have fired several shots from his father’s gun at students and the school security guard.”

“The wounded are being administered medical care, while the police work to establish the facts and circumstances that led to this incident,” the ministry statement added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

