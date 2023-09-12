JUST IN: Teachers, students aiding cultism will be dismiss- Rivers Gov

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has vowed to dismiss any teacher and student found to be aiding or participating in cultism across the schools in the state.

Fubara said that this would serve as a deterrent to anyone currently aiding cultism which has further heightened the level of insecurity across the state.

The governor announces this on Tuesday while commissioning Government Comprehensive Secondary School in Borikiri, Port Harcourt axis of the state.

This declaration by the governor came barely three days after some cultists attacked and murder the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) for Ahoada station, SP Balo Angbashim, while enforcing the law within his duty zone.

