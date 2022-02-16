JUST IN: Taskforce releases identity of Lagos driver after setting self ablaze

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Taskforce) has revealed that the commercial driver that set himself ablaze around Ajao Estate axis was one Ayo popularly called Eru and that owner of the vehicle driven by the deceased was Festus Ugbesia.

The Taskforce, meanwhile, distanced its personnel from the enforcement exercise that led to the driver setting himself ablaze to resist his vehicle being impounded by unidentified security agents in the state.

MORE DETAILS SOON.

