Report on Interest
under logo

Investors hand over 80-bed isolation center to Kano Govt.

The Guild

Fayemi crashes broadband right of way charges for MTN,…

The Guild

Egyptian activist walks free from detention 900 days after…

Esther Kalu
MetroNewsTop Story

JUST IN: Taskforce releases identity of Lagos driver after setting self ablaze

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Taskforce) has revealed that the commercial driver that set himself ablaze around Ajao Estate axis was one Ayo popularly called Eru and that owner of the vehicle driven by the deceased was Festus Ugbesia.

The Taskforce, meanwhile, distanced its personnel from the enforcement exercise that led to the driver setting himself ablaze to resist his vehicle being impounded by unidentified security agents in the state.

MORE DETAILS SOON.

 

The Guild 5972 posts 40 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: