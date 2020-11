Pandemonium was reported to have broken out in Apapa Local Government of Lagos State after a tank farm said to be owned by a Nigerian multinational energy company, Oando, exploded and went up in flames.

The tank farm sited in Tego barracks in Marine Beach axis of Apapa was said to have exploded at about 1:30 pm on Thursday, leaving residents to panic over the possibility of fire that emanated after the explosion spreading to adjourning property within the community.

MORE DETAILS LATER