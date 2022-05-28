JUST IN: Tambuwal steps down for Atiku before primary voting commences

As delegates prepare to cast their votes during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary, the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal and frontline aspirant, has stepped down from the race and directed his members to support former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, during the exercise.

Tambuwal said that the decisions to step down and support Atiku were due to the advantage possessed by the ex-vice president and for sake of national unity and patriotism.

He announced the decision to abandon his aspiration on Saturday minutes before the over 700 delegates cast votes for their preferred aspirants who would later represent the party during next year’s election in the country.

Announcing the developments at the M.K.O Abiola, Abuja, the governor noted his love for the country to become great again after over eight years of alleged mismanagement by the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration.

According to him, I have come to the conclusion, to the glory of God Almighty, after seeing millions of Nigerians suffering and the need for us to close ranks in the party, and as one of the leaders in this party, I have come to a patriotic conclusion to step down my aspiration.

The former speaker of the House of Representatives added: “And not only that, I have appealed to my supporters to take this in good strides and for national unity and patriotism – not only that, those who are delegates here – should vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.”

Accepting the gesture from the Sokoto governor, Atiku described the move as a gift that he would never forget and one that further boost his aspiration to lead PDP to the 2023 general election.

He said: “Thank you, Aminu Tambuwal, for your spirited campaign. I look forward to working with you as we unite our party and our country”.

