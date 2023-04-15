JUST IN: Sylva now APC candidate for Bayelsa governorship election

The former minister of state for petroleum, Timipre Sylva, has been declared winner of the Bayelsa State All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial Primary after ollinh the highest votes during the exercise.

Sylva, a former governor of the state, got 52,061 votes to beat other contenders including the 2019 candidate, David Lyon.

He was declared winner by the party’s returning officer, Major Gen. AD Jubrin (retd) during the exercise conducted on Saturday in Yenegoa, the state capital.

Lyon, who won the 2019 election but was removed over certificate issues which his running mate had, came third with 1,582 votes behind Great Joshua MacIver, who got 2,078 votes.

Prof. Ongoebi Etebu won 1277 votes, and the only female aspirant, Ikisima Ogbomade, had 584 while Festus Daumiebi polled 557.

