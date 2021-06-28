Just In: Switzerland edges out France through penalty shootout

The Switzerland national football team has secure the biggest shock of Euro 2020 tournament after edging out the World Cup defending champion, France, through a penalty shootout, scoring all their shots after the match ended in 3-3.

France, considered as the tournament favorite, could not convert all their penalties, with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) striker, Kylian Mbappe, played straight into the hands of Switzerland goalkeeper, Yann Sommer, who ply his trade in German Bundesliga outfit, Borussia Monchengladbach, and the game ended 5-4.

After taking the lead and missing a penalty, the Swiss team managed by Vladimir Petkovic, showed incredible courage on Monday and came back from two goals deficit to force France to extra-time and then to a penalty shootout where they converted all their shots to progress in the tournament.

Haris Seferovic headed the Swiss ahead and they had a penalty saved that could have made it 2-0 before Karim Benzema scored twice and Paul Pogba put France 3-1 up with a screamer.

The Swiss had been seconds away from elimination during 90 minutes but went through to face Spain after progressing from a major tournament knockout game for the first time since 1938.

Seferovic headed in his second goal of the game for Switzerland and substitute Mario Gavranovic hammered in a last-minute equaliser to send the game to extra time.

And during extra-time of the game played at the National Arena in Bucharest, the Romanian capital, Mbappe missed a couple of big chances for the world champions, and Olivier Giroud, who was brought in by the coach, Didier Deschamps, to replace Karim Benzema, had a header saved in the final minute.

While France would next play friendly matches in preparation for next year’s world cup, Switzerland plays Spain, who also came through a thriller – 5-3 after extra time against Croatia – in the quarter-final in St Petersburg, Russia on Friday.

