JUST IN: Supreme Court returns Lawan as Yobe North Senatorial candidate 

Less than 20 days to the 2023 general election, the Supreme Court has affirmed the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District.

The apex court faulted the approach adopted by Bashir Machina, who was affirmed by the Appeal Court as the party’s flagbearer in commencing the suit at the Federal High Court in Damaturu, Yobe State capital.

It ruled that Machina, who had commenced campaign for the poll scheduled by the Independent National Electoral commission (INEC) for February 25th, did not prove his allegations of fraud physically.

The court affirms Lawan as the APC authentic candidate for upcoming poll on Monday in a judgement led by Justice Centus Nweze.

