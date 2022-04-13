JUST IN: Supreme Court rejects former pension director’s jail appeal, to refund N22.9BN

The Supreme Court has thrown out the appeal filed by former Federal Director of Pension, John Yakubu, challenging the six years of imprisonment slammed on him by the Court of Appeal.

Aside from affirming the appeal court judgement, the apex court also ordered him to refund N22. 9 billion to the Federal Government, the funds which he admitted to having diverted for personal use while in office.

Delivering judgement on Wednesday, Justice Tijjani Abubakar upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal which in 2018 sent him to six years imprisonment in addition to the refund of the sum.

The apex court held that Yusuf and others engaging in fraudulent practices must be told through court judgments that it is no longer business as usual.

Abubakar said that the appeal of the former federal pension director seeking to set aside the six years of jail term against him was frivolous and devoid of merit.

The judge further held that victims of the convicted director deserve restitution which can only be achieved through justice.

Yusuf, it would be recalled, had dragged the Federal Government before the apex court seeking to overturn the six years of imprisonment slammed on him by the Court of Appeal.

The former pensions director, who is serving a six years jail term at the Kuje correctional facility, also asked the Supreme Court to set aside a whopping sum of N22.9 billion he was ordered to refund to the government treasury by the Court of Appeal in a 2018 judgment.

He was sent to prison in 2018 by the Court of Appeal in Abuja upon being found guilty of defrauding the Federal Government to the tune of N22.9 billion through police pensions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

