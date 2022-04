The Supreme Court has thrown out the appeal filed by former Federal Director of Pension, John Yakubu, challenging the six years of imprisonment slammed on him by the Court of Appeal.

Aside from affirming the appeal court judgement, the apex court also ordered him to refund N22. 9 billion to the Federal Government, the funds which he admitted to have diverted for personal use while in office.

MORE DETAILS SOON

