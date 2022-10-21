JUST IN: Supreme Court recognises Delta Speaker as PDP Guber candidate for 2023

The Supreme Court has recognised Delta Speaker, Oborevwori Sheriff, as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) authentic gubernatorial candidate for 2023 election in the state.

In the judgement delivered by the Apex court, it held that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should recognise Sheriff and include his name among candidates for the upcoming election.

It agreed that the appellant, David Edevbie, ought to have approached the Federal High Court via Writ of Summons to enable the resolution of disputes and not by originating summons where only affidavit evidence is required

The apex court further held that the case of the appellant has no merit in any form and was subsequently dismissed.

Delivering the lead judgement, Justice Tijani Abubakar, dismissed the appeal of David Edevbie, a governorship aspirant, for lacking in merit and upheld the Judgement of the Court of Appeal delivered barely two months ago.

Abubakar, during the proceeding on Friday, held that the grievous allegations of supplying false information and certificate forgery brought against the Speaker cannot be proved beyond a reasonable doubt with the use of originating summons.

Abubakar resolved all disputed issues in favour of Oborevwori Sheriff Francis Orohwed as canvassed by his lawyer, Damian Dodo.

