JUST IN: Supreme Court postpones judgement on Osun LG allocation suit

The Supreme Court has reserved judgment in a suit filed by Osun State Government seeking to stop the Federal Government from releasing Local Governments allocation to the council chairmen elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

After listening to all parties, the apex court announced that the date for judgement in the suit numbered SC/CV/773/2025 would be communicated to parties when ready.

Justice Uwani Aba’aji reserved judgement after taking arguments from Musbau Adetumbi, who represented Osun State Attorney General and Chief Akin Olujimi, who stood for the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

Aba’aji, who led a seven-man panel of Justices during Tuesday’s proceedings, assured all parties of quick delivery of judgement on the suit.

In the suit, the Osun Attorney General sought order of the apex court directing the AGF to immediately release the statutory allocations to chairmen and councilors validly elected for the 30 LGAs of Osun State.

Besides, the plaintiff who invoked the Supreme Court’s original jurisdiction based on a letter by the AGF according recognition to the disputed APC chairmen, also sought an order stopping the AGF from further withholding, suspending or seizing monthly allocations and revenues standing to the credit of the constituents’ local lovernments, having democratically elected chairmen in place.

The grouse of the Osun Attorney General was that the AGF was wrong in his letter recognizing APC LG chairmen when the matter was pending before court of records.

He also predicated his case on the ground that the election that brought in the APC officials as LG chairmen and councillors had been nullified by a Federal High Court and upheld by the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

Adetumbi, while presenting the case of the plaintiff, pleaded with the seven Justices to uphold his arguments and grant all the reliefs sought by his client.

However, in opposition, the AGF represented by Akin Olujimi, SAN, argued a preliminary objection where he urged the apex court to dismiss the case of the plaintiff on various grounds.

Among others, the Olujimi argued that the plaintiff lacked locus standing (legal power) to bring the case before the Supreme Court to invoke the original jurisdiction because the matter is between two political parties.

He also contended that the Supreme Court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the suit because the suit was not competent to be presented directly to the apex court as done by the plaintiff.

The senior lawyer argued that the suit did not disclose any cause of action adding that the tenure of the disputed council chairmen is still running till October 22 and that the proper thing was for the statutory allocation to be be released to them to run the councils.

Similarly, he argued that the Osun State Attorney General had engaged in abuse of court processes by filing cases in about seven high courts on the same subject with the same parties.

He therefore urged the court to refuse the reliefs sought by the plaintiff and dismiss the suit in its entirety.