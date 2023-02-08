JUST IN: Supreme Court okays old Naira notes for public use

Concerned by the pains of Nigerians, the Supreme Court of Nigeria has placed a restriction on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and commercial banks from ending the use of old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes as legal tender across the country on February 10th, 2023.

The apex court granted an interim injunction that restrained the central government from implementing the February 10, deadline for the old 200, 500, and 1000 Naira notes to stop being legal tender.

In a ruling delivered on Wednesday after listening to requests of Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara state governments on the Naira swap, the supreme court granted a motion ex-parte filed by the applicants on February 3rd.

A seven-man panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice John Okoro, in a unanimous ruling, granted the request brought before it by the governors.

The court further held that the FG, CBN, commercial banks must not continue with the deadline pending the determination of a notice in respect of the issue on February 10.

After the ruling, the lawyer to the three state government, Mustapha said Zamfara, Kogi, and Kaduna dragged the Federal Government and the apex bank to the highest court because the policy is causing hardship for Nigerians, especially those in the rural areas.

“We invoke the original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court when there is a dispute between the state government and the Federal Government. It is one of the few occasions where the Supreme Court act as the original jurisdiction. So, we invoked the powers of the Supreme Court to hear this application,” the senior advocate said.

“The reason for it is that as well-intentioned as this policy of the Federal Government on this naira redesign, it is causing hardship all over the country. As we can all see, banks are being harassed, Nigerians are suffering, especially the downtrodden, even in the urban areas they are having difficulty, but it is more excruciating in the rural areas.

“So, the three state governments – Zamfara, Kaduna, and Kogi deemed it fit for us to invoke the powers of the Supreme Court to intervene.”

