Report on Interest
under logo

Osun Govt. warns hoodlums, looters against planned attack,…

The Guild

Just In: Kwara Govt. Okays hijab for public schools students

The Guild

Rescue team removing bodies from Ikoyi collapsed high-rise…

The Guild
MetroNewsTop Story

JUST IN: Supreme Court firms Delta Speaker as PDP Guber candidate for 2023

By News Desk

By The Guild

The Supreme Court has affirmed Delta Speaker, Oborevwori Sheriff, as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) authentic gubernatorial candidate for 2023 election in the state.

In the judgement delivered by the Apex court, it held that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should recognise Sheriff and include his name among candidates for the upcoming election.

Delivering the lead judgement, Justice Tijani Abubakar, dismissed the appeal of David Edevbie, a governorship aspirant, for lacking in merit and upheld the Judgement of the Court of Appeal delivered barely two months ago.

MORE DETAILS SOON

 

 

The Guild 7657 posts 40 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

%d bloggers like this: