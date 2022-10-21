JUST IN: Supreme Court firms Delta Speaker as PDP Guber candidate for 2023

The Supreme Court has affirmed Delta Speaker, Oborevwori Sheriff, as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) authentic gubernatorial candidate for 2023 election in the state.

In the judgement delivered by the Apex court, it held that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should recognise Sheriff and include his name among candidates for the upcoming election.

Delivering the lead judgement, Justice Tijani Abubakar, dismissed the appeal of David Edevbie, a governorship aspirant, for lacking in merit and upheld the Judgement of the Court of Appeal delivered barely two months ago.

