JUST IN: Supreme Court dismisses suit against Shettima’s double nomination

A last minute effort by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stop the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and the Vice President-elect, Kassim Shetimma, inauguration has crashed after the Supreme Court dismissed the suit challenging the alleged double Nomination of Kassim Shettima.

The Apex court agrees with the lower courts that the PDP lacks the locus Standi to institute the case Shettima.

In a judgement delivered on Friday, Justice Adamu Jauro, who read the Judgement, added that the PDP acted as meddlesome Interloper and a busy body as it is an internal affair of the APC.

Aside from that, the apex court further slammed a sum of N2 million fine was awarded against the PDP after the court had dismissed the suit for lacking in merit.

The Justices further held that the attitude of the appellant (PDP), amounts to misleading the court, describing the move as “sad”.

