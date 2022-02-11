JUST IN: Supreme Court dismisses Govs’ suit on states courts funding

After over four months of evaluating the suit filed by 36 states governors, demanding that the Federal Government be compelled to fund state courts across the country, the Supreme Court has struck the case out on grounds that the suit lacks merit since they were established by the government.

The court also declared that Presidential Executive Order 10 issued in 2020 by President Muhammadu Buhari to shore up the financial independence of state judiciaries and legislatures was unconstitutional and that its implementation should be discontinued.

In the split-decision of four justices against three, the court held that the responsibility of funding state courts lies squarely with the state governments.

Meanwhile, six of the seven members of the panel proceeded to void and set aside the EO10 issued by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Through the lead judgement prepared by Musa Dattijo, and read by Centus Nweze, on Friday, the Court also dismissed the N66 billion suit filed by the state governors against the Federal Government, as funds spend on refurbishing courts across the states.

In the suit, the governors sought an order of the court to compel the Federal Government to take up funding of capital projects for State High Courts, Sharia Court of Appeal, and Customary Court of Appeal.

The governors informed the apex court that the three courts were the courts of the Federation and as such, the funding of their capital project should flow from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last year signed the EO10 into law and set up a committee to fashion out strategies and modalities for the implementation of financial autonomy for the State Legislature and State Judiciary.

A statement from the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation had explained that the President’s action was in compliance with section 121(3) of the Constitution, taking into considerations all other applicable laws, instruments, conventions, and regulations, which provide for financial autonomy at the state tier of government.

It stated that the implementation of financial autonomy of the State Legislature and Judiciary would strengthen the institutions at the state level and make them more independent and accountable in line with the tenets of democracy as enshrined by the Constitution.

“The President signed the Executive Order number 10 into law based on the power vested in him as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under Section 5 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as Amended), which extends to the execution and maintenance of the Constitution, laws made by the National Assembly (including but not limited to Section 121(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which guarantee financial autonomy of the State Legislature and State Judiciary,” said the statement issued on May 22, 2020.

