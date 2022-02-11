JUST IN: Supreme Court dismisses Govs’ suit against FG on courts funding

After over four months of evaluating the suit filed by 36 states governors, demanding that the Federal Government be compelled to fund state courts across the country, the Supreme Court has struck the case out on grounds that the suit lacks merit since they were established by the government.

The court also declared that Presidential Executive Order 10 issued in 2020 by President Muhammadu Buhari to shore up the financial independence of state judiciaries and legislatures was unconstitutional and that its implementation should be discontinued.

MORE DETAILS SOON

