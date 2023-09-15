JUST IN: Supreme court dismisses APC suit against Enugu Gov’s victory

The Supreme Court has dismissed All Progressives Congress (APC) and it’s candidate, Uche Nnaji suit challenging the victory of the Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah’s victory during the 2023 gubernatorial election in the state.

It ruled that Mbah, who contested the poll on platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), was duly elected by the electorate during the exercise across the state.

The apex court on Friday held that Nnaji filed suit that failed to justify reasons the judges should notify the election that produced Mbah.

Nnaji had argued that Mbah was not constitutionally qualified to vie for the office of the governor at the time of the election, having allegedly presented a forged National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The five-member panel of the Supreme Court held that the legal team of the APC and Nnaji filed invalid brief of argument and failed to convince the court with cogent reason the appellants’ incompetent brief should be allowed.

In the lead judgement, Justice Tijani Abubakar held that since the appellants’ brief was found to be invalid, the invalidity also affected the appeal in respect of which the appeal was filed.

He proceeded to dismiss the brief and appeal filed by the appellants.

