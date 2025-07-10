JUST IN: Supreme Court affirms Okpebholo as Edo governor

After lengthy legal battle inside court room between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the outcome of the Edo governorship election, the Supreme Court has declared that the APC candidate, Monday Okpebholo, as winner of the gubernatorial poll and governor of the state.

The apex court, in its judgement, upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal in Abuja that dismissed the suit brought before it by the PDP and its flagbearer, Asue Ighodalo, challenging outcome of the electoral exercise.

The five-man panel led by Justice Mohammed Garba Lawal held that Ighodalo and PDP could not establish their claims of election non-compliance, unlawful votes, and that Okpebholo was not duly elected.

MORE DETAILS SOON