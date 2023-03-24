JUST IN: Supreme Court affirms Njoku as APGA chairman

The Supreme Court has reaffirmed Edozie Njoku as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), ending several weeks of legal battles over the authentic National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

It ruled that Edozie Njoku was wrongly removed in Jigawa without being joined as a party in the suit that was delivered by the court earlier.

The apex court made the pronouncement on Friday in a judgement on an application by Njoku, where he sought the regularisation of the amended judgment of Justice Mary Peter Odili delivered on May 9, 2022.

Njoku’s motion also followed a letter from the Supreme Court to him on January 19, 2023, wherein the apex court had addressed him as the national chairman of APGA and advised him to approach the court by way of a motion to correct the slip.

The accidental slip which was corrected by the Supreme Court has restored Njoku as the actual national chairman of the party that was wrongfully removed by a Jigawa High Court.

In a lead Judgment, Justice Garba Lawal held that Njoku’s application was meritorious and consequently granted it as prayed.

Reacting to the judgement, Njoku appealed to the Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo to make himself available for a discussion on the way forward for the party.

He said he will also do everything possible to bring stability to the party.

