Just In: Supreme Court affirms Akeredolu’s election

The Supreme Court has affirmed and upheld the victory of All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the last governorship election in Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, as the duly elected governor of the state with a split decision of four-to-three.

This is coming after Justice Emmanuel Agim, who delivered the majority judgment of the seven-member panel, dismissed the appeal by Akeredolu’s challenger and opposition candidate, Eyitayo Jegede and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the grounds that it was incompetent.

Justice Agim upheld an earlier judgment of the Court of Appeal, that the petition filed by Jegede and his party at the election tribunal was incompetent because they failed to include Yobe Governor and Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the APC, Mai Mala Buni as a party.

However, three other justices disagreed with the majority judgment, insisting that Akeredolu’s candidacy in that election was a nullity. The minority judgement held the view that the appeal has merit and ought not to be struck out by the appeal court.

