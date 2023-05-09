Report on Interest
PoliticsTop Story

JUST IN: Supreme Court affirms Adeleke as Osun governor

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

After several hours of proceedings, the Supreme Court has affirmed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ademola Adeleke, as winner of the Osun governorship election.

The apex court upheld the judgment delivered by the Appeal Court which affirmed that the result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reflected what transpired during the poll across the state.

Delivering judgment on Tuesday, a five-member panel of the apex court held that the court of appeal correctly reinstated Adeleke as governor after dismissing the certificate forgery allegation brought before it by the former g0overnor and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, against Adeleke.

The judges also threw away Oyetola’s request that there was overvoting during the election, especially at polling units where INEC declared Adeleke to have polled more votes than other candidates.

MORE DETAILS SOON

