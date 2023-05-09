JUST IN: Supreme Court affirms Adeleke as Osun governor

After several hours of proceedings, the Supreme Court has affirmed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ademola Adeleke, as winner of the Osun governorship election.
The apex court upheld the judgment delivered by the Appeal Court which affirmed that the result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reflected what transpired during the poll across the state.
The judges also threw away Oyetola’s request that there was overvoting during the election, especially at polling units where INEC declared Adeleke to have polled more votes than other candidates.
MORE DETAILS SOON
