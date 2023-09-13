JUST IN: Super Falcons striker retires @29

Barely a month after losing penalty kick at the 2023 Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) world cup, Super Falcons striker, Desire Oparanozie, has announced her retirement from the sports that brought the tall goal poacher fame globally.

Oparanozie’s decision to quit the game completely ended her 13 years relationship with the country’s national team with over three nations cup trophies.

The striker announced her retirement on Wednesday in a short statement released on social media.

According to her, To my fans, family, and friends, thank you for the show of love and support over the years.

“It’s time to take a bow, as I believe there’s no better time than now. I’m officially announcing my retirement from professional football for both club and country.”

“To every team and coach I have played for, to every mate I’ve played alongside, and to every opponent I have played against, thank you all for being part of this incredible journey,”

Oparanozie’s last action for the Falcon’s saw her miss a penalty during a penalty shootout as Nigeria crash out against England in the round of 16 of the 2023 World Cup.

The Nigerian team eventually lost to England 4-2 on penalties after a thrilling play of 0-0 in 120 minutes.

The forward began her career with the national team in 2010 and went on to become and integral part of the team for many years.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand was Oparanozie’s fourth World Cup appearance.

Oparanozie was also a member of the Super Falcons team that won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in 2010, 2014, 2016, and 2018.

Before travelling to play in Russia, China and France, she began her club career at Bayelsa Queens and eventually joined Delta Queens.

