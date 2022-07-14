JUST IN: Super Falcons secures World Cup, nations cup semi-final slots

The Nigerian female national football team, Super Falcons, has qualified for next year’s FIFA world cup and progressed to the Semi-final of the 2022 Women African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament after defeating Cameroon 1-0 during their quarter-final encounter.

After a goalless first half, the Nigerian team scored at the 56 minutes through fine-heading by Atletico Madrid forward, Rasheedat Ajibade, after receiving a pass from Ifeoma Onumonu.

The second-half strike earned victory for the Super Falcons in the keenly contested encounter at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, Morocco’s capital on Thursday.

With this result, the West Africans will now face hosts Morocco in the semi-final, while also picking one of Africa’s tickets to the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, marking the ninth time the team would be securing a slot at the tournament.

Notwithstanding their poor record against the reigning African champions, the Indomitable Lionesses came into the game full of high hopes – having finished the group stage unbeaten, compared to their opponent that lost its first match against South Africa.

Even at that, the Nigerians got off to a bright start as they dominated ball possession while the Central Africans nation were made to stay in their own half, socking pressure from the Super Falcons.

Six minutes into the cracker, the first real chance that fell to Randy Waldrum’s side was when it won a freekick after Estelle Johnson fouled Francisca Ordega. Ngozi Okobi took the resultant kick but Ifeoma Onumonu headed it wide.

In the sparkless first half, Ajara Nchout Njoya was cautioned for bringing down captain Onome Ebi, after losing the ball to the Nigerian captain, following her inability to get past the defender.

Cameroon’s aggressive pattern of play gave Nigeria set piece opportunities, but they were unable to convert with Ashleigh Plumptre, Onumonu, and Ajibade failing to find the net.

Gabriel Zabo’s first attempt at goal came in the 26th minute but Michaela Batya’s tame header could not threaten goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, who had a silent first half as she was rarely threatened.

Two minutes before the hour mark, another chance beckoned for Nigeria via another set piece, albeit, the combo between Ajibade and Plumptre did not work out.

After a sluggish first 45 minutes, the Central Africans stepped up their game however, it was Waldrum’s Falcons who took a well-deserved lead through Ajibade.

Okobi beat Johnson and Claudine Meffometou, then set up Gotham FC’s Onumonu who in turn sent a fine cross to the Atletico Madrid forward to head past goalkeeper Ange Bawou.

That setback was a reality check for the Cameroonians who attacked in numbers, yet, the team was unable to get past the Super Falcons’ backline that was fortified with the introduction of Michelle Alozie, who came into the game for Ashleigh Plumptre.

During the push for an equaliser, the Cameroonians a penalty appeal waved off by the referee, Makalima NJoya, after a sandwich between Ebi and Osinachi Ohale in the goal area.

After the end of 90 minutes, Nigeria soared into the last four, thus making it 14 wins in the last 15 previous outings between the African countries.

The Indomitable Lionesses’ hopes of reaching the World Cup remain intact, but they would have to achieve that through the inter-confederation play-offs.

