JUST IN: Super Falcons qualifies for 2022 African nations cup, defeats Ivory Coast 1-0

The Nigerian female national team, Super Falcons, has joined other teams that have qualified for the 2022 African Women Cup of Nations after defeating the Ivory Coast, 1-0 during second-leg of their qualifiers in Abidjan, the country’s capital.

Super Falcons’ 1-0 victory over their Ivorian counterpart increased the aggregate at the final qualifying round to 3-0 after the Nigerian team scored two goals during the first leg played at M.K.O Abiola Stadium in Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The Nigerian team scored the only goal through Esther Okoronkwo, and took the steam out of the Ivorians who were beginning to force the Super Falcons into committing fouls and getting booked with their search for goals.

Before the 88th minute goal at the Stade Robert Champroux on Wednesday, the Super Falcons escaped conceding an early goal after its goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, kept out a spot-kick.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

