JUST IN: Super Falcons exits 2023 W-Cup after losing to England during penalties

The Nigerian female national football team, Super Falcons, has been eliminated at the ongoing 2023 Women world cup after losing 4-2 penalty to England during their second round game.

Super Falcons lost the game during the penalty period after two of its players could not convert their spot kicks while England converted four of its five penalties.

The game on Monday went into estra time after both sides could not convert their chances during the 120 minutes with England playing with one player shot.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

