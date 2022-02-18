JUST IN: Super Falcons defeats Ivory Coast 2-0, edges closer to CAF nations cup 

The Nigerian female national football team, Super Falcons, has defeated their Ivorian counterpart 2-0, edging closer to qualifying for the 2022 African Women Cup of Nations (AWCON).

Both goals were scored for the Super Falcons by American-born Nigerian forward, Ifeoma Onumonu, who plays for Gotham FC in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The 27-year-old forward opened the goal chat at the 21st minute and doubled the lead at the 56th minute to give the Nigerian team an edge over their visitors ahead of the second-leg scheduled for Abidjan.

During the game played on Friday, the striker ensured that the Nigerian team never felt the absence of their captain, Asisat Oshoala, who was excused from the game after arriving three days before the encounter.

The striker rose to the occasion at the newly renovated Moshood Abiola National Stadium to boost the Super Falcons’ chances of playing in Morocco later in the year.

The Gotham FC striker had a remarkable competitive debut for Randy Waldrum’s side after featuring in last year’s friendly matches at the United States of America Summer Series. Onumonu opened the scoring to the delight of home fans, who were not aware of her qualities, in the 21st minute following a link-up with Esther Okoronkwo. The strike separated the teams at the half-time break and the California-born star grabbed her second goal of the day just before the hour-mark after connecting with a through-ball and lobbed an on-rushing Ivory Coast goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, Leicester City defender Ashleigh Plumptre made an impressive starting debut for Nigeria and delivered a player-of-the-match performance as she partnered captain Onome Ebi at the centre of the defence.

Athletico Madrid star Rasheedat Ajibade also played the duration as well and she pulled the strings as the Super Falcons fought to dominate the midfield.

