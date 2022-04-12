JUST IN: Super Falcons, Canadian team end friendly match 2-2

After losing their first encounter against the reigning Olympic football champions, Canada, the Super Falcons has recorded a 2-2 draw against the same opponent during return leg of the international friendly match.

The Super Eagles opened the goal chat after five minutes into the game with a backheel from Ifeoma Onumonu, before Christine Sinclaire leveled the game for the Canadians at the 49th minute of the match.

In a bid to ensure that the Nigerian national female team return from the double-edge friendly match with at least a win, Rasheedat Ajibade, the Athletico Madrid female team player, increased Super Falcons’ lead through a shot outside the box at the 53rd minute after the Canadians equalized.

But at the 88th minute, the Canadian team’s captain, Shelina Zadorsky, leveled up again, bringing the match to 2-2 after beating the Super Falcon defenders to a ball in the box and head in a crossing from her teammate.

MORE DETAILS SOON

