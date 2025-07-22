JUST IN: Super Falcons beats South Africa 2-1 in WAFCON S-final match

The Nigerian female national football team, Super Falcons, has qualified for the final of the Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) and kept alive hopes of a record-extending 10th continental title after edging out their South African opponent 2-1 during the semi-final match of the tournament.

During the pulsating game, the nine-time champions showed grit and determination against the reigning title holders, scoring goals that underlined their experience and tactical strength on the continental stage.

Understanding the depth of their opponent, South Africa on Tuesday fought hard but couldn’t overcome the Falcons’ attacking pressure in the match tagged as a final before the final.

Despite the resilience from the South Africans, Rasheedat Ajibade and Michelle Alozie delivered when it mattered most, scoring either side of a Linda Motlhalo penalty to help the Super Falcons avenge their 2022 loss to Banyana Banyana and underline their dominance on African soil.

Ajibade broke the deadlock just before the break with a composed finish from the penalty spot after a handball by Bambanani Mbane in the South African box.

The goal crowned Nigeria’s first-half superiority, as they dictated the tempo with a disciplined defence and sharp transitions, with Alozie and Ihezuo probing constantly.

South Africa, the defending champions, came out fighting in the second half and were rewarded in the 60th minute when Hildah Magaia was brought down by Osinachi Ohale, leading to a penalty.

Motlhalo made no mistake from the spot to level the scores, sending the Nigerian goalkeeper to the wrong side, and swinging the momentum temporarily towards Banyana’s way.

But just as extra time loomed, Michelle Alozie struck a sensational long-range winner deep into stoppage time. Her 35-yard effort swerved past goalkeeper Andile Dlamini and sparked wild celebrations among the Nigerian players and fans inside Stade Larbi Zaouli.

The final minutes saw tempers flare and injuries mount, with Chinwendu Ihezuo stretchered off and yellow cards flying.

But Nigeria held firm through nine minutes of stoppage time to seal the win and set up a mouthwatering final in Rabat.

The Super Falcons remain unbeaten in the tournament and will head into the final with renewed confidence of edging either the host, Morocco, or their West African neighbours, Ghana, to their 10th WAFCON trophy.

Meanwhile, for South Africa, their title defence ends in heartbreak, but they will regroup for the third-place playoff.