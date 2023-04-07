JUST IN: Super Falcons beats Haiti 2-1, ends losing streaks

Preparations for the 2023 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) by the Nigerian female national team, Super Falcons, have taken a new turn after the team defeated their Haiti counterpart 2-1 during an international friendly game.

The win also ended Super Falcons’ losing streaks in all competition which had affected the team’s ranking in Africa and globally.

During the friendly match played on Friday against the North America nation, the team opened it’s scoring with a goal from Esther Okoronkwo and the tally increased after Barcelona striker, Asisat Oshoala increased the tally to two.

After several failed attempts from both teams, Okoronkwo in the 40th minute scored the opening goal at the Antalya stadium in Turkey.

At the resumption of the game, Haiti, who were still basking in their first qualification for the FIFA world cup conceded the second goal from Oshoala’s effort.

As the match progressed, the Haitians reduced the deficit, but all efforts to equalize proved abortive as the Nigerian team’s defense responded perfectly to all threats.

