Report on Interest
under logo

Just In: Businessman, Harry Akande, passes on after brief…

The Guild

I divorce my wife two years after our wedding- Don Jazzy

The Guild

Nigeria targets 30% power generation from renewable energy…

The Guild
FootballSports

Just In: Super Eagles winger scores brace during Juventus, Atalanta 3-3 draw

By The Guild

Super Eagles winger, Aruna Lookman, increased his goal tally for the Italian football club, Atalanta, after scoring two goals during their Seria A encounter against Juventus, ensuring that the game ended 3-3.

MORE DETAILS SOON

The Guild 8255 posts 12 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

%d bloggers like this: