Super Eagles secures AFCON S-final ticket beating Algeria 2-0

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have book a semi final place at the African Cup of Nations, AFCON, Morocco 2025, following their blistering win over Algeria.

Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams were on target for Nigeria, and should have been more as the west African side took firm control through the game to ensure their dominance.

After occasions of missed chances by the green and white victorious side, which involved Calvin Bassey, whose effort was controversially ruled out by the referee, Adams spurned a glorious chance to open the scoring eight minutes before the break when all after being in front of the goalkeeper curled narrowly over the bar.

Nigeria continued bullying their opponents and deservedly broke the deadlock through Osimhen just 85 seconds into the second half.

The post player headed Bruno Onyemaechi’s deep cross from the left down and back across goal for his fourth goal in the campaign.

Adams added the second 10 minutes later when he rounded Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane after being played in by Osimhen following a fine Nigeria move.

Sevilla forward Adams had a chance to make it 3-0 but headed against the left-hand upright from Osimhen’s cross with nine minutes remaining.

Following the win at the Estadio de Marrakesh on Saturday, the Super Eagles are scheduled to face tournament’s hosts, Morocco, in Rabat on Wednesday.

Nigeria head into their 16th Afcon semi final, and will now need to get past the hosts, who beat Cameroon 2-0 on Friday, in front of a fervent home crowd at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium if they are to win their fourth continental title.